Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with Metacritic scores of 60 or lower

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

We don't like numbers round these parts. We're more interested in telling you whether a game is worth your time with words. One person's three star review is another's seven out of ten, so it's just better to evaluate games via text.

However, there are a lot of folks that think otherwise. They enjoy giving scores to games. And, without them, we wouldn't have a Mystery Steam Reviews this week. So, thank you, score-givers.

This week, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that have Metacritic scores of 60 or lower. You know: those games that are, at best, just above average.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see added to our MSR polls.

