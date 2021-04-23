Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with Metacritic scores of 90 or higher

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

When the embargo lifts and the discourse begins, I'm pretty confident the only thing developers are looking for is a Bestest Best from Rock Paper Shotgun. It is, after all, the highest honour that can be bestowed on any video game.

Some video games publications like doling out numbers, though. And, like the MSR that focused on games with Metacritic scores of 60 or lower, I'm very thankful for them today. We wouldn't have an episode of Mystery Steam Reviews this week without you. So, thanks, number-givers.

So, this week, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that have scores of 90 or higher on Metacritic. A very simple one to explain, and understand, this week.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below.

