Mystery Steam Reviews: video games based on mythology

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

Video games and mythology go so well together, don't they? Dragons and swords and sexy gods are made for this medium.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews celebrates those aforementioned beasts and hotties, as we focused on video games based on folklore.

It's a simple one: both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that are clearly based on mythology. Given our lack of confidence, which you can see at the beginning of this video, I think we did rather well.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below.

