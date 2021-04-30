Mystery Steam Reviews: video games based on mythology

Mystery Steam Reviews: video games based on mythologyThey Are Legend
Video games and mythology go so well together, don't they? Dragons and swords and sexy gods are made for this medium.
This week's Mystery Steam Reviews celebrates those aforementioned beasts and hotties, as we focused on video games based on folklore.
It's a simple one: both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that are clearly based on mythology. Given our lack of confidence, which you can see at the beginning of this video, I think we did rather well.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about how Nier Replicant is better than the original Nier, the Resident Evil Village chat continued because Matthew played the castle demo and I played the RE:Verse beta, and I gave my thoughts on the crime-committing vegetable game, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.
While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews, which focused on video games that have Metacritic scores of 90 or higher.
We run weekly polls on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, allowing you you to choose the themes of Mystery Steam Reviews. Next week it's all about video games that are spiritual successors. If you missed the poll or you're not regularly on the YouTubes, leave a comment letting us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see added to our MSR polls.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]?". When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.