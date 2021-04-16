Mystery Steam Reviews: video games set in New York or Mars

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

Prototype 2 has loomed over Mystery Steam Reviews for months now. That episode of MSR, which was about video games with bald protagonists, spawned a question that has been asked countless times since: New York or Mars? This video hopefully goes some way to answering that question.

We've run another poll on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel for the next edition of Mystery Steam Reviews, so go and vote if you want to have a say in what the next MSR is all about.

So, this week, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that are set in either New York or on Mars. Nothing fancier than that.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see added to our MSR polls.

