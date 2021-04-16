Mystery Steam Reviews: video games set in New York or Mars

Mystery Steam Reviews: video games set in New York or MarsThe Big Red Planet Apple
Prototype 2 has loomed over Mystery Steam Reviews for months now. That episode of MSR, which was about video games with bald protagonists, spawned a question that has been asked countless times since: New York or Mars? This video hopefully goes some way to answering that question.
So, this week, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that are set in either New York or on Mars. Nothing fancier than that.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see added to our MSR polls.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]?". When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.