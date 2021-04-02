Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with silent protagonists

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

There was a time when the video game playing public didn't question silent protagonists. It was just accepted that the person you were controlling wouldn't say a word. These days, though, you can't shut them up.

But, we're not discussing the talkative lot on this edition of Mystery Steam Reviews. We're highlighting the strong and silent types, this week.

We've run another poll on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel for the next edition of Mystery Steam Reviews, so go and vote if you want to have a say in what the next MSR is all about.

This week, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that feature silent protagonists. Nothing more complicated than that. Just games with characters that don't utter a single word.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see added to our MSR polls.

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about how It Takes Two is one of the best co-op games in quite a long time, Matthew told me all about the stylish Narita Boy, and I got to chat about my mixed feelings towards Crash Bandicoot 4 on PC.

While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews that focused on video games with Metacritic scores of 60 or lower.