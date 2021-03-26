Naraka: Bladepoint looks like Sekiro battle royale

There's a lot of shooting in battle royale games isn't there? I mean, I'm all for it given how much I play all Of Duty: Warzone but I've wondered how cool it would be if games like Sekiro or Nioh received last-man-standing, PVP modes. And it seems like my wish has been granted, as a trailer for Naraka: Bladepoint shows off an East Asian-themed battle royale with grappling hooks, slick melee combat, and big monsters.

Developers 24 Entertainment showed off a new trailer for their melee-driven battle royale, Naraka: Bladepoint, at the Future Games Show last night. I expected myself to emit a deep sigh after watching a few seconds of it, but instead, I lapped up the whole thing and didn't roll my eyes once - remarkable.

Here's the trailer:

I'm very into the grappling hook that'll whizz your character up buildings to get the lay of the land, or just zip you straight into unsuspecting enemies. I hate trudging through large open spaces in games like PUBG, so the option to get around quickly and look stylish while doing so really appeals to me.

It seems like there's a real variety of moves and abilities to slash the snot out of your opponents with. Just look at the absolute bloodbath at the 2:12 mark. I mean, I have no idea what's going on here, but it looks fun as heck.

Naraka: Bladepoint is due to release this summer, but it's hosting an open beta which starts on 23rd April and runs until the 25th April. You can sign up for it over on the game's Steam page by clicking the green "Request Access" button.