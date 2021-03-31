If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Narita Boy is a love letter to the PC and old technology

Its commitment to its aesthetic is admirable
Katharine Castle avatar
Feature by Katharine Castle Hardware Editor
Published
Narita Boy stands before The Mediator, a huge digital man

Take one look at Studio Koba's retro platformer Narita Boy and you could easily mistake it for a new kind of Tron game. It's awash with neon blues and rainbow-coloured light refractions, and the edges of the screen even flicker and bend like you're playing it on a CRT television. But this is no mere nostalgic landgrab for those of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s. Narita Boy's retro roots run deep. It's a game that's as much about old tech as it is indebted to it, and anyone who's ever tinkered about with their PC and still reminisces about the 2D action side-scrollers of their youth will find a lot to love here.

