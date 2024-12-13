Naughty Dog are making a sci-fi bounty hunter game called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Naughty Dog have announced their long-gestating new game, and their first in a long while that's not a sequel. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a science fiction bounty hunter game set on a mysterious isolated planet, and the first cinematic trailer is below.

"Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago," explains a Naughty Dog blog post. "In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit."

Intergalactic has apparently been in development since 2020 and has a soundtrack by Atticus Ross. Otherwise, Naughty Dog are keeping a lot about the game secret for now, only say that they're aiming to make "an emotional, character-driven epic journey" with the "deepest gameplay" of any of their games so far. Maybe that means it's set in a hole.

I like the appearance of recognisable brands in the trailer above - Porsche, Adidas, Sony of course. I imagine that can't continue once you touchdown on a strange, remote planet, but it never fails to tickle me when Person Be In Future, but Future Person Knows Things I Know. I'm a simple animal.

I like less, of course, that this is currently only coming to PlayStation 5. I think it's a safe bet that we'll get it on PC eventually, but there's no guarantee as to when.

