Yesterday, the developers of Space Hulk: Deathwing released their new first-person shooter set in the world of Warhammer 40k. Necromunda: Hired Gun has you running around as a mercenary in the grim dystopia of Necromunda, killing outlaws and mutants with lotsa guns. The most important bit to note, however, is that there's wallrunning, a grappling hook, and a cyber-dog - three things that should be in every game, if you ask me.

Get a load of the game's opening cinematic below. It gives a brief overview (underview?) of Necromunda's underhive, showing outlaws hanging out in the dark and dirty subterranean cities. You can spot some good haircuts and weird techy implants, too.

In Necromunda: Hired Gun you play as a bounty hunter who can use all sorts of augmentations to help track down and take out targets. You can upgrade yourself (with abilities like the aforementioned wallrunning), as well as your robo-pup (who can do things like sniff out enemies and kill 'em for you).

The game's developed by Streum On Studio (who made Space Hulk: Deathwing and E.Y.E.: Divine Cybermancy), and published by Focus Home Interactive (who also pubbed the previous Necromunda video game, turn-based tactical game Underhive Wars).

Necromunda: Hired Gun is out now on the Epic Games Store priced at £35/€40/$40, and on Steam at the slightly discounted price of £30/€34/$34. It's also available on the PlayStations and Xboxes.

So far, the game has pretty mixed reviews on Steam. While some players are praising the gunplay and grappling, others are struggling with general clunkiness and reckon the story is a bit boring. It seems fairly buggy right now too, with players reporting framerate drops and more general stability issues. So, do bear that in mind if you're thinking of picking it up today.