Neodash levels are races through chaotic ether realms

Neodash levels are races through chaotic ether realmsA strobe acrobat
Not since the cruelly overlooked Blast-off has a game so accurately pressed the faster! button in my brain.
Neodash is a type of racing game that pops up relatively often; a time trial crossed with an obstacle course and a little of what I suppose is the endless runner. Picture Trackmania but with the courses condensed into short bursts of high speed dodging and you're basically there. They're often very throwaway and don't really hold my interest for long. Neodash grabs hold immediately.
