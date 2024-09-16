Neon knight flier Hyperbeat looks like a stylish mash-up of Rez and Osu!

If you're a fan of rhythm games and fun bops, then you might want to bookmark ol' Hyperbeat. Set in a wireframe world, you're to chop, dodge or ride notes as you slam your "hyperknight" through a tunnel at high speed. There's a subtle, dreamy story element to your musical journey, with confusing dialogue and a nice cherry blossom tree. Hmmm, curious. Anyway yeah, it looks rad.

I'm sure rhythm game fanatics will say Hyperbeat looks like many other rhythm games. For me, it's a bit of a mash-up between Rez, in which you you float through a stylised, polygonal world, and Osu!, in which you click or hold or follow circular beats as they pop-up on screen. In Hyperbeat you do a bit of both, determined by the colour and shape of the beat you're about to collide with. It looks like it's all about steering your knight gracefully into beats and making the right decisions so the jungle or electronic tunes flow smoothly.

There isn't much else to go on right now, sadly. All the Steam page says is that it's home to an original soundtrack with a "progression system", whatever that means. Workshop support is a fantastic touch - these sorts of games thrive off people's creations. Oh and difficulty and accessibility options mean it won't be impenetrable, hopefully.

I'm intrigued by the one snippet of story we do see, which is a sad looking tree telling us not to forget to rest. Cheers pal.

There's no release date on this one, but it's due out sometime this year. You can follow it over on Steam if you'd like.