NetEase's new Spider-Man-esque open world gacha RPG has a proper name - Ananta

Netease's free to play open world gacha RPG Project Mugen now has a proper name: Ananta. As Edwin points out in the Maw, it is very much like Spider-Man meets Zenless Zone Zero, with its mixture of cityslinging and unabashed anime teens with long, flowy hair and a penchant for metal accessories.

Project Mugen debuted in August 2023, with devs Naked Rain releasing a slick trailer that showed its anime cast (technically not) webslinging across a lavishly presented city, as well as driving cars and cyberbikes around its neon streets. It garnered a lot of attention. IGN has an interview from later that year that goes over combat and microtransactions. Then, there's a bit of a silence.

Naked Rain emerged with a bit of Chinese New Year art in February 2024. In August, they held a recruitment event in Shanghai, where fans could talk with the devs and possibly join the team (here's a link to a reddit post that rounds everything up nicely). Now, they've released a trailer announcing the game's name change and an overview with snippets of in-game footage.

So does it look any good? Well, the world is easy on the eye and traversing it seems fun. I'm into the way you can enter shops without any loading screens, and the sneak peaks of combat seem slick. It's still too early to say how it'll all come together, especially when this is a gacha game and will no doubt feature about a bazillion currencies and steer players towards opening their wallets to secure the bunny girls with the highest stats.

There's another trailer dropping on the 4th December, so hopefully that will reveal a bit more on what you'll actually get up to. You can pre-register for Ananta over on their website, although there's no release date just yet.