The Witcher season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 17

The first WitcherCon has just kicked off today and, would you look at that. As hoped for, and maybe slightly expected, Netflix have used the occasion to announce a premiere date for The Witcher season 2. Sure enough, it's squeezing in before the end of 2021. Geralt, Ciri, and Yenefer continue their adventures on The Continent on December 17th.

After a bit of panel chat with serveral of season 2's actors, Netflix went ahead and showed off the premiere date for season 2. That's it up there, season 2 on December 17th is bringing Geralt and Ciri together.

Netflix haven't rolled out a proper flashy trailer for the season just yet, though they did do those tiny teasers for Geralt and for Ciri. Here's the teaser for WitcherCon itself, for now. We'll let you lot know if there's a proper trailer to spot.

They've also shared what appear to be the episode titles for the new season:

A Grain Of Salt

Kaer Morhen

What Is Lost

Redanian Intelligence

Turn Your Back

Dear Friend

Voleth Meir

And a last one still marked "Top Secret"

Here's what we know so far about season 2's plot, based on a previous teaser from Netflix: "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

While we wait for season 2 to arrive, here's that making of documentary they released a while back to keep you entertained.

For more Witchering news, WitcherCon is still ongoing, which you can watch over on YouTube. Just remember, they've already said there isn't a Witcher 4 announcement coming.