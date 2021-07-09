The Witcher season 2 drops its first trailer and December 17 premiere date

The first WitcherCon has just kicked off today and, would you look at that. As hoped for, and maybe slightly expected, Netflix have used the occasion to announce a premiere date for The Witcher season 2. Sure enough, they're squeezing it in before the end of 2021. Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer continue their adventures on The Continent on December 17th.

Update: They've now dropped the proper trailer down here as well.

After a bit of panel chat with several of season 2's actors, Netflix went ahead and showed off the premiere date for season 2. Geralt and Ciri are finally continuing their adventures—together now—on December 17th.

After leading up to WitcherCon with those tiny teasers for Geralt and for Ciri, Netflix have now shared a full trailer for season 2. Here it is, with a bit of Geralt using his dad voice on Ciri and some training with all the other witcher's at Kaer Morhen.

Netflix also revealed the episode titles for season 2:

A Grain Of Salt

Kaer Morhen

What Is Lost

Redanian Intelligence

Turn Your Back

Dear Friend

Voleth Meir

And a last one still marked "Top Secret"

Here's what we know so far about season 2's plot, based on a previous teaser from Netflix: "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

While we wait for season 2 to arrive, here's that making of documentary they released a while back to keep you entertained.

For more Witchering news, WitcherCon is still ongoing, which you can watch over on YouTube. Just remember, they've already said there isn't a Witcher 4 announcement coming.