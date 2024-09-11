New Elden Shadow Of The Erdtree patch aims to fix the final boss’s eyeball searing strobe light migraine festival

Sometimes, FromSoft craft the most masterfully tense boss duels you’ve ever seen, and sometimes, they aim laser pointers at both your eyes, cut off your feet, and expect you to dodge invisible leopards spitting lighting from the cockpit of a fighter jet made of other, more invisible leopards - as was the case with Shadow Of The Erdtree’s final boss’s final phase. If you had absolutely no trouble with this boss, I’m happy for you, as long as you go sit in the corner and keep it to yourself. For everyone else, you’ll be happy to learn the RPG's latest patch has “Improved the visibility of some attack effects” for the boss, alongside some other tweaks.

Patch 1.14, the full notes of which you can find hereabouts, comes bearing the following tweaks for Erdtree’s final boss:

Changed the action pattern when the battle starts.

Adjusted some attack moves.

Decreased the damage of some attacks.

Decreased stamina damage of some attacks.

Decreased the attack range of some non-weapon-based attacks.

Improved the visibility of some attack effects.

If you peeve the pee, you may also find these of passing interest:

Decreased the damage of Backhand Blades against other players. (The Smithscript Cirque's throwing attacks are not affected by this change)

Decreased the damage of Spears’ dual wield attacks against other players.

Decreased the damage of the Pata weapon against other players.

The “Spread Crossbow” weapon will no longer cause the headshot damage motion when hitting another player.

There are also a host of other changes for various weapon arts, alongside some bug fixes. This one wins my personal award for “most likely to get you sectioned if you mention it to anyone who doesn’t play Elden Ring’:

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from becoming translucent when the Crepus’ Vial Talisman is equipped and the Unseen Form Spell is used.

“Erdtree is closer to Souls of old, with a more focused interlocking map and locales that seem more adventurous, bleaker, weirder,” review-edly spoke Edders. “I do think its sheer density makes it frustrating at times, as seeking out optional areas to level up means seeking out routes you never would've fathomed. Then again, this is what most Souls fan will want! More! Tougher! Denser!”