New Steam Deck OLED owners, take note: JSAUX’s flexible ModCase range is on sale for Black Friday

Starting from $26

Both the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED come bundled with cases – new and improved ones, if you get a 1TB OLED – so it wouldn’t initially make sense to invest in a third-party one. But Steam Deck accessories can take many forms, and I’ve been particularly convinced by the case style that combines a space-saving protective skin with a tougher removeable cover. Since the Dbrand Project Killswitch isn’t playing Black Friday ball, it falls to my other favourite, JSAUX’s ModCase, to provide the bargains.

It works thusly: instead of taking your Steam Deck in and out of a zip-up sarcophagus every time you want to play it on the move, you simply leave the handheld wrapped in the ModCase’s snug, rubbery skin, simultaneously protecting it and adding grip as you hold it. The front cover simply snaps on and off as needed. It’s a lighter, more compact alternative to a full case that, I can say from experience, absolutely shields the precious Deck effectively enough for everyday bag duty. As the name suggests, it’s modular as well, so you can mount other accessories (like kickstands, power banks and even a secondary cooling fan) to the back of the skin.

Just want the case? No bother, that’s down from $30 from $26. There’s no UK version of the JSAUX store, unfortunately, though JSAUX ships internationally. Just click through the link below, and select which kit you'd like.

US deals:

JSAUX ModCase for Steam Deck (Basic Set) - $26 from JSAUX (was $30)

Guides ed Ollie also has one of these for his Deck, though as he’s off sick I can’t quote him for endorsement purposes. Yeah, cheers Olls, nice one mate.

This and many more useful add-ons are listed in our best Black Friday Steam Deck accessories deals guide. Even if you decide against a new case, I will continue to bleat suggestions that new Steam Deck owners equip themselves with at least a microSD card and a docking station – they’re extremely useful and Valve don’t bundle ‘em like they do cases.

For all our top picks of the Black Friday season, check out our guides to the best Black Friday PC gaming deals and the best Black Friday Steam Deck accessories deals. We'll be updating these with all the best-value offers on quality hardware, right up to the day itself on November 24th (and Cyber Monday on November 27th).

