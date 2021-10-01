How long is New World's AFK timer? Amazon's gigantic new MMO New World has had quite a launch week — with players reporting hours-long queue times before they can even set foot on the island of Aeternum — and we've not even had the first weekend yet. Amazon have promised more and bigger servers to handle the demand, which they say will begin rolling out within the next two weeks.

Meantime, though, if you've been lucky enough to get into the game, you might be reluctant to log out again until you're sure you're done playing — but idle players get booted if they remain inactive for too long. So exactly how long do you have before New World's AFK timer kicks you?

How long is New World's AFK timer?

New World's AFK timer is being widely reported as 25 minutes, which seems generally accurate, though some sources claim to have been booted just 20 minutes into a period of inactivity. It's unclear whether this is a difference between servers or whether the countdown is shortened during particularly busy times, but you might want to take the shorter number over the more common one if you're really worried about getting kicked.

20-25 minutes is a pretty generous AFK timer as MMOs go — for most people that should hopefully be enough time for a bathroom break, hot beverage prepration, and/or a quick snack, though you'd have to be quite impressive to fit in a full meal in that time. It's also plenty of time to take the 5-10 minute screen break that's recommended for every hour of video gaming you do.

At the risk of sounding like your mum, be sure to take care of yourself — even though it's definitely a euphoric moment when you finally reach the front of that queue. Make the most of your time with the game but also be sure to carve out some proper time to eat, sleep, stay hydrated, and rest your eyes occasionally — New World definitely isn't going anywhere after it shot to the top of the Steam charts within its first couple of days.

