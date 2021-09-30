New World Iron: Iron Ore locations and Fae Iron explained

Want to know how to get iron ore in New World? Crafting is very important in New World, as it is in most MMOs. If you want to make new weapons or armour for your character, you’ll probably end up needing some iron ore pretty soon.

This guide will walk you through everything that you need to know about Iron in New World, including how to get iron ore and what you can use iron ore to make.

How to get iron ore in New World

Iron veins are scattered around the map in New World, so you don’t need to be in a specific territory to gather iron ore. To find iron ore veins, simply find a particularly rocky area, like a mountain, and look around. Before long, you should come across an iron vein that you can mine for iron ore.

If you’re struggling to find iron ore, open your map and zoom in on your current territory. You should find a brown patch on the map. This will lead you to a mountainous biome with plenty of iron veins scattered around. Or, if you'd rather just look at a pretty map, check out the image below that we got from this interactive New World map:

You can also use the interactive map to find any other resources you might want, such as hemp, turkeys, and fish.

To start collecting iron ore, you need to get a pickaxe. You get your first pickaxe after reaching the first settlement in your starting zone.

After reaching a settlement, complete a few of the intro quests. These will just have you run around and talk to a bunch of people - standard MMO stuff. Eventually, you will get a quest that rewards you with a Flint Mining Pick. This is the most basic pickaxe in New World, but it’s good enough to get iron.

How to use iron ore in New World

When you have some iron ore, you can use it by heading to the smelter and forge in one of the settlements. To find the Smelter and Forge in a settlement, look for these icons on the map:

In the smelter, you can turn 4 pieces of iron ore into an iron ingot, which you can use at a forge to make basic iron weapons, armour, and tools. When you get your smelting skill to level 50, you can use the smelter to turn iron ingots into steel ingots, which will allow you to access better gear.

What is fae iron in New World?

Fae iron is a special resource that will occasionally drop when you mine an iron vein. It is extremely rare - extremely - but can be used to make rare weapons. Here's a full list of items that you can craft using fae iron:

Dryad Walking Stick

Earth Battered Axe

Earthen Smasher

Hunter's Longshot

Sapling Brand

Sapling's Fury

Shaman Initiate's Staff

Twig of Azoth Tree

If you want to improve your odds of finding fae iron, you'll need to grab your apron and get cooking. These food items will increase your Mining Luck, which increases your chance to find fae iron:

Roasted Potatoes

Herb-Roasted Potatoes

Boiled Potatoes

Poultry with Roasted Potatoes

Salted Roasted Vegetables

That's everything that you need to know about iron in New World. If you're new to the game and still trying to figure everything out, check out our list of beginners tips and tricks and our leveling guide to get a good start. If you have been playing for a while and want to know if you're nearing the endgame in New World, make sure that you know the current level cap.