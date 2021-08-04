Anyone else having flashbacks to the late months of 2020 yet? You will be now. Amazon have just announced that their big fantasy MMORPG New World is delaying launch yet again. Just a little longer this time, to the end of September. Now that the closed beta is over and done with, they say that they need some extra time to incorporate feedback from players. Instead of its previously planned August 31 launch date, the new official departure date is September 28. For real this time.

"We know this isn't the first time we've changed our launch date in pursuit of quality, and that it can be disappointing to wait a bit longer," the New World team say in their announcement. In case you'd lost track, Amazon's MMO was originally planned to launch in August of last year before it was delayed to this spring and then delayed to August.

New World's closed beta is now over, and Amazon say that more than a million players joined in over the course of the two weeks. It hit 200,000 concurrent players as well. As ever with betas, there were things that Amazon felt needed fixing up before launch:

"Along the way, you’ve also given us a ton of feedback that we’ll use to make New World even better. We want New World’s launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players, and that means making some improvements based on what you encountered during Closed Beta. So we’re going to take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game."

We've been keeping an eye on New World around here, trying to determine if Amazon's next game will actually get off the ground. Ed's given it a go and said the crafting is great actually. Meanwhile Ollie is already getting you set up with some handy tips on how New World's attributes work and how to upgrade your camp.

New World's new global launch date is now Tuesday, September 28th. You'll be able to find it over on Steam when it does eventually launch.

Before you go, let's all pay our respects to Colm's best games coming in August list. He was feeling optimistic and bumped the list up from a usual ten entries to twelve. Between that Icarus delay, a Skatebird delay, and now this, it seems like even a list of ten was a bit too much.