Wondering how to transfer your character to a different server in New World? Amazon's titanic MMORPG New World is full to bursting with players across its various servers and realms, but as with all such games, some servers are going to be more preferable to certain players than others. Whether it's about dodging long wait times and lag, or just joining the same realm as your friends, most players want to know sooner or later about character transfers and how they work.

Read on to find out how and when you can transfer your character over to another server in New World.

How to transfer your character in New World

Currently, there is no way to transfer your New World character to another server. This will be a blow to players who want to head over to different servers to avoid lengthy queue times, to play with friends, or any other reason an MMO player might wish to switch servers.

However, on 28th September Amazon Game Studios said that all players will get the ability to transfer their characters for free sometime in the next two weeks. It seems as though this is a one-off transfer which you won't be able to repeat, but it also means that the infrastructure is in place for Amazon to add character transfers permanently later on down the line.

The ability to transfer your character to a different server is a fairly common feature in MMORPGs, so it's looking very likely that this functionality will come to New World at some point in the future - though it will likely come at a cost each time once it becomes a permanent feature. When the free transfers are implemented we'll be sure to update this guide to explain exactly how you can transfer your character to a different realm.

