New World turns off all "wealth transfers" to stop gold duplication exploit

They say exploiters will be "actioned against"
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A New World character carrying a Fire Staff faces off against a supernatural enemy, against the backdrop of an eerily glowing tower fortress.

New World has temporarily disabled "all forms of wealth transfers" due to an exploit that allows players to duplicate gold. In a post on the game's forum, a community manager warned that punishments would be served to players who used the exploit.

"We are aware of a possible gold duplication exploit that has been circling and we are temporarily disabling all forms of wealth transfer between players (ie. sending currency, guild treasury, trading post, player to player trading)," starts the post.

"Any player that has engaged in the use of this exploit will be actioned against."

Watch on YouTube

New World has suffered various bugs and exploits since launch, although many of its largest problems have been related to its initial popularity, with players stuck in long queues before they can play. Amazon Game Studios prioritised support for character transfers to help ease the load, and the feature launched over a week ago.

Unfortunately transfering characters was causing gold to duplicate for some players, and character transfers were paused shortly thereafter as a result. It's not known whether this new gold duplication exploit is related to the last one, but who knows how many more features might get turned off before it's fixed.

The forum post announcing the pausing of gold trading will be updated once the exploit "has been investigated and we are ready to turn on wealth transfer again." We'll provide an update, too. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best New World builds.

