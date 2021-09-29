New World has had quite the start to life, becoming the most popular game on Steam last night. Unfortunately, the MMORPG's popularity has caused an awful lot of queuing, with players having to wait hours to get their preferred servers. Amazon Games have announced a sort of workaround for that, though. Over the next two weeks, if you get your character started on a lower player count server, the devs will let you transfer them for free to the server you want to settle down in.

"Our sole focus right now is to get everyone logging in and playing quickly," the devs say. "To ensure everyone can find an open world now, while also finding a home in Aeternum with their community long-term, we’ll offer an opportunity in the next two weeks for all players to relocate their characters to a new server of their choice at no cost."

Normally, a character is bound to the server you made them on, which is not ideal at the moment if your chosen server is a particularly popular one. It's not clear exactly how transfers will work just yet, but it might be worth sticking to a world in the same set of servers as the one you want to be in, just in case.

At the time of writing, New World has bumped down to 358k players, as opposed to last night's 700k. It's enough to keep the game at second place on Steam's concurrent player count list though, topped only by CS:GO.

We got into New World last night and discovered that you can't be Jeff Bezos. It's probably for the best. No one should be Jeff Bezos.

