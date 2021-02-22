Loads of our favourite gaming SSDs are 10% off right now

Newegg are offering an additional 10% off a range of our favourite gaming SSDs for our friends in the US right now, with drives from Samsung, Western Digital, Crucial, Intel, Seagate and more all included as part of their two-day sale. Whether you've been looking for a top-flight NVMe SSD, a high capacity SATA drive or even an external SSD for taking your files on the go, there's never been a better time to take the plunge.

Running from today until the end of tomorrow (February 23rd), all you need to do is apply the promo code AFFSSD22 at checkout to get your 10% discount. There are dozens of great SSDs included in the sale, too, such as our current top NVMe pick, the superb WD Blue SN550, whose 1TB drive can now be had for just $94 with the discount, as well as the excellent Samsung 870 Qvo, whose massive 2TB capacity gets $20 lobbed off its usual price to take it down to $180.

You can take a look at the full range of SSDs on sale right here, but I've also gathered together some of my recommended highlights below, many of which already have a hefty discount on them already. I've also split them into NVMe, SATA and external SSD categories to make things nice and simple.

Best NVMe deals:

Best SATA deals:

Best external SSD deals:

It's also worth noting that if you've got an Xbox Series X, then Seagate's 1TB expansion SSD card is also part of Newegg's sal. Normally $220, the promo code takes a very agreeable $22 off its usual price, taking it down to $202.

Remember, Newegg's promo code only lasts until the end of tomorrow for our friends in the US, so make sure you make the most of it before it disappears.