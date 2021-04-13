Nier: Automata is finally getting a patch on Steam

As much as I adore Nier: Automata (degree: a lot), I cannot deny the PC version is a bit bum and has been since it launched four years ago. It's daft that we've had to use a fan-made fix to run it in the correct resolution or stop cutscenes stuttering. Square Enix did us dirty. But oh my giddy aunt, the stars have aligned and today they finally announced an "upgrade patch" for the post-apocalyptic RPG's Steam version. Presumably with the fixes from the recent Microsoft Store edition?

Nier: Automata wasn't unplayable by any stretch but it was shoddy, and I was surprised when it remained so. While Squeenix did release paid DLC, they did not patch its issues. This Steam guide explains the tools and tweaks we've needed to fix it ourselves. Hopefully this is the sort of stuff finally getting addressed? Squeenix announced today:

An upgrade patch for the Steam version of #NieR:Automata is currently in development.



We'll have more information to share with you at a later date. pic.twitter.com/gUPCLSwgyH — NieR Series (@NieRGame) April 13, 2021

That's vague, and the patch is seemingly not close, but I hope it's the fixes from the recent Windows Store version. When Nier: Automata hit Xbox Game Pass in March, players discovered that version not only didn't suffer many of the Steam release's problems, it had new features including support for HDR and FidelityFX. As a Steam owner, it was a bummer to hear that without any word on fixing the version I bought. Maybe this will be that?

I should note that our corporate siblings at Digital Foundry weren't wholly thrilled with the new version. They said that while it did improve the game, it didn't fix everything - and Microsoft Store security blocks tools and mods that could've helped with remaining issues. So... maybe even if the upcoming Steam patch had the same leftover issues, we could at least mod it? I want to believe.

I've not played Nier in a few years so I'd be well up for a return visit when it's fixed. Very keen to see if I'm still the sort of human trashpile who struggles with the concept of redemption and gets fully crushed by Weight Of The World at the end. Annnd now I'm welling up just thinking about that song. That'll be an answer, then. Great. Cool. Great. Don't look at me. Don't look at me! Go read our former Adam's Nier: Automata review instead.

A revamped version of the previous game, Nier Replicant, is due out on April 23rd. It bears the impressive name 'NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...' - ellipsis and all.