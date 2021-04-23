If you've longed to experience the original NieR RepliCant's chaotic story of robots, shades, and humans then I imagine you've woken up with a spring in your step. The RPG's remastered version, NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 is out today.

NieR Replicant was released only in Japan for the PS3 in 2010. We did get a version of Nier here, the slightly different game known in Japan as NieR Gestalt, which had a dad as the protagonist instead of a young brother. Their story continued thousands of years later in NieR: Automata.

Visually, Replicant has received a new lick of paint, the soundtrack has been re-recorded, and the most substantial additions are the a new story episode and new dungeons. The "Mermaid" episode features a shipwreck and a little girl, which I can confirm is very good stuff and I won't say any more. The dungeons see you pilot another protagonist, fight lots of enemies, and unlock new stuff you won't find in the main story - like sweet Kabuki and Samurai costumes.

I've been playing NieR Replicant for review (which is arriving soon I promise, this is a big game and I don't want to rush it), and it's been a blast so far. I never played the original, but as someone who adored NieR Automata, I have relished every bit of backstory.

Honestly, it just feels great being back in a NieR universe. Replicant has this sublime soundtrack, and that zaniness and unpredictability of Automata. The combat isn't quite as deep as its successor, but I do get to mount a wild boar and drift around corners on its hairy back, though.

My only major gripe with NieR Replicant is how you need to beat this game several times to get the full picture. I know this is how things work with NieR, and before I get too carried away, I'll just save my words for the review.

As a quick sidenote, NieR producer Yosuke Saito announced that game director Yoko Taro is working on a brand-new game with Square Enix. He dropped the news during a live stream on Monday (thanks Gematsu). Taro described it as a "somewhat unusual game", while Sato said it feels "both nostalgic and new". Alrightey then, I'm in.

NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 is out at 4pm on Steam for £50/$60/€60.