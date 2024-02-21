How to play multiplayer in Nightingale

Looking play Nightingale multiplayer? If there's one thing better than adventuring through the Fae Realms, it's doing so with friends. Nightingale is a survival crafting game set amidst mysterium and Victorian-era fashion. Along the way, you'll encounter mythical beasts that get more and more ferocious as you delve further from your starting realm.

As such, having a loyal squad to assist you is a solid option for taking on some of Nightingale's more challenging beasts like the legendary Apex creatures. Below we've detailed how to access multiplayer in Nightingale via Public Realms as well as some of the key features that multiplayer facilitates.

Is there multiplayer in Nightingale?

Whilst it is possible to travel through the Fae Realms alone, you can also play with up to 6 players in a multiplayer mode during the game's early access period. In fact, it is encouraged if you plan to hunt down any Apex creatures, Nightingale's version of alphas.

How to play Nightingale multiplayer

If you're looking to jump into a friend's game, you need to access what is known as a Public Realm. Within these, players can see any other players in their realm via the map. They can also construct and deconstruct other player's structures to help build a town if they wish.

Loot will still be independent as will NPC and quest encounters, so you won't have to share resources. Additionally, hunting an Apex will still grant you a reward, even if you are in someone else's realm.

Note: To join a player's realm you must load into your realm first. If you are in the title screen the invite won't come across. So, make sure you've loaded into your own realm before attempting to join another player's.

To make a Public Realm you must do the following.

Complete the opening tutorial until you have access to the Abeyance Realm. This is the starting realm where Puck will give you the all-clear to start making your base and encourage you to explore. Build a portal archway. Interact with the portal to access the Realm Card Machine. From this menu, you will have the option to make a Realm 'Public'. Note that all players will need to complete the tutorial first to make or receive invites.

Once you complete the steps above you'll be able to send invites to your friend list.

Joining players can set the realm as their 'Respite Realm' at any cairn. This will set the Realm as their home and make it the first port of call when loading into the game. This can be done regardless of whether the host is online or not, meaning players can continue to contribute and build their homesteads without the need for every participant to be online.

Is there PvP in Nightingale?

As of writing there is no PvP in Nightingale, nor does there seem to be plans to implement it. Rather, the game is about survival together and journeying to uncover the secrets of the Fae Realms and the rewards therein.

That rounds off our guide to everything you need to know about multiplayer in Nightingale. For more Nightingale coverage, check out our magic wood adventures where the RPS team had a chance to sample Nightingale during a pre-launch playtest. Expect hijinks and chaos ahead.