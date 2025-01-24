Ninja Gaiden 2 Black: Is it a remake or remaster?

Wondering if Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is a remake? Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo have shadow dropped a new version of Ninja Gaiden 2 on Steam and consoles, and this marks the third major iteration of Ryu Hayabusa's second Xbox adventure.

Considering that Ninja Gaiden 2 is one of the most aggressive and challenging character action games released in the late 2000s, this new version is well worth a look. You might be confused about the differences between previous iterations of the game, however, and this is where we'll break things down, letting you know whether Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is a remake or remaster, as well as all of the things that have changed from past releases of the game!

The cool new menu screen from Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, with Ryu standing up high and being rad. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Koei Tecmo

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black: Remake or remaster?

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is technically a remaster that blends aspects of the original Ninja Gaiden 2 Xbox 360 game and Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2.

Ninja Gaiden 2 originally released on the Xbox 360 in 2008. Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 (stylised as Ninja Gaiden Σ2) released on the Playstation 3 in 2009 as an enhanced port and became available on PC in 2021 as part of the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection. Unfortunately, Sigma 2 is widely regarded as inferior due to a huge reduction in enemies, blood and gore, and the inclusion of additional bosses that many fans consider unnecessary. The PC Master Collection ports were also seen as barebones, as pointed out by Rock Paper Shotgun's Alice O at the time.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black versus Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

A comparison between the visuals of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (left) and Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 (right), showing Ryu standing at the same location at the start of the game. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Koei Tecmo

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black strives to offer a balance between the original Xbox 360 release and Sigma 2. The following features are most notable from the getgo, when comparing Black and the PC release of Sigma 2:

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black has gotten a complete graphical overhaul, and runs faster on modern PCs. Thanks to Unreal Engine 5, you can expect better lighting effects and more impressive character models.

Thanks to Unreal Engine 5, you can expect better lighting effects and more impressive character models. Black ups the number of enemies to a level beyond that of Sigma 2. Enemy amount and placement isn't quite up to the frenetic amount of the original Xbox 360 game, however.

Enemy amount and placement isn't quite up to the frenetic amount of the original Xbox 360 game, however. The dismemberment and gore that was absent from Sigma 2 is back. You can also toggle it off in the menu if you prefer.

You can also toggle it off in the menu if you prefer. Some extra bosses included in Sigma 2 have been kept, but others have been removed - for instance the Great Buddha and Statue of Liberty bosses.

- for instance the Great Buddha and Statue of Liberty bosses. Ninja Race mode is not included. This was a mode in Sigma 2 that saw players moving across maps under a time limit.

This was a mode in Sigma 2 that saw players moving across maps under a time limit. Sigma 2's additional characters of Ayane, Momoji, and Rachel are all in the game. They have fewer collectible outfits, however.

The following table offers a quick glance at additional differences between Ninja Gaiden 2 Black and Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2. A larger table with additional data showing comparisons with the non-PC versions of this game - including the original Ninja Gaiden 2 Xbox 360 release from 2008 and the Ninja Gaiden 2 Sigma Plus release for PS Vita in 2013 - can be found on the Ninja Gaiden 2 Black website.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black Ninja Gaiden Master Collection (Σ2) Release Date January 2025 June 2021 Platform Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Microsoft Store, Steam, PlayStation 5 Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Microsoft Store, Steam, PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch Engine Unreal Engine 5 In-house engine Languages Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Traditional Chinese Playable Character (Number of Costume Sets) Ryu (4), Ayane (3), Momiji (3), Rachel (3) Ryu (7), Ayane (6), Momiji (6), Rachel (6) Additional Boss The Dark Dragon Giant Buddha Statue: Hatensoku, The Statue of Liberty, The Dark Dragon Blood and Dismemberment Yes, based off of the original Ninja Gaiden 2 release in 2008 and toggleable Not available Ninja Race Mode Not available 5 Maps

Ninja Gaiden 2: Which version should I play?

Momoji, one of Sigma 2's alternate characters, returns in Black with a new Unreal 5 makeover. | Image credit: Koei Tecmo

Considering all the versions of Ninja Gaiden 2 that are available in the world right now, here's our take:

If you've never played Ninja Gaiden 2 , it's a no brainer. Play Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. It's the most accessible and very close to how the game was originally intended.

, it's a no brainer. Play Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. It's the most accessible and very close to how the game was originally intended. If you already own Sigma 2 as part of the Master Collection , then consider watching some gameplay comparison videos to see if the differences matter to you. Sigma 2 is still a fine game, albeit one that's not as fast and furious as the original or Black. Perhaps the extra bosses and costumes might make the difference for you, though.

, then consider watching some gameplay comparison videos to see if the differences matter to you. Sigma 2 is still a fine game, albeit one that's not as fast and furious as the original or Black. Perhaps the extra bosses and costumes might make the difference for you, though. If you're a purist and a hardcore Ninja Gaiden fan, chances are you already know all of the stuff in this guide and prefer the original Xbox 360 release above all else. But it's worth giving Black a go all the same!

Whew! Time to sheath your blade, because that's all we know on the differences and discrepancies between the various versions of Ryu Hayabusa's second outing. For more on Ninja Gaiden 2 Black and all the upcoming Ninja Gaiden games, keep your eyes on Rock Paper Shotgun.