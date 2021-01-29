Ninja Theory will no longer add content to Bleeding Edge

I feel like the last few months have seen a fair bunch online multiplayer games head on up to the big server in the sky. Disintegration pulled the plug on its online functions in November, as did Amazon's attempt at a shooter, Crucible. Now it seems Ninja Theory's Bleeding Edge might be on its way out too, because the devs have announced they won't be developing any new content for it.

"With the studio now focusing on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project) we have decided that there will be no further content updates for Bleeding Edge," they said.

It's not being shut off completely, mind you. The game will still be available on Xbox and PC (on Steam and Xbox Game Pass), it just won't have any more new stuff going forward.

Bleeding Edge launched less than a year ago, back in March, and at the time I thought it looked kinda cool. Unfortunately, the combat was just a bit rubbish, which Matt Cox touched on in his Bleeding Edge review:

"The basic act of hitting something doesn't feel quite right," he said. "Hopefully that will be ironed out further down the line. But even if it is, I'd steer clear of Bleeding Edge. The characters may be inventive, but everything else is bleeding out on the floor."

Perhaps too many players took Matt's advice to heart, as a look at the stats on SteamCharts show the game had a peak of just eight players over the last 24 hours. It's worth noting the game is available on Xbox Game Pass as well, so that doesn't paint the whole picture. But still, those are pretty damning numbers.

It's a real shame, because I'd love to see a colourful new hero shooter properly compete with the likes of Overwatch. Surely developers other than the folks at Blizzard are be capable of making something so successful like it.