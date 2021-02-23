Nioh 2 and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord get DLSS support

The number of games that support Nvidia's performance-boosting DLSS tech has grown by two today, with Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord both joining the DLSS games fold. Bannerlord's DLSS support had been previously announced by Nvidia earlier in the year, but Nioh 2 is a welcome surprise, especially after the various tech woes it suffered at launch. Indeed, Nvidia claims that all RTX owners should now be able to get 4K 60fps performance in both games with DLSS enabled, boosting frame rates by around 50% across the board.

While I've yet to take a look at each game's new DLSS support myself, Nvidia have released two videos showing it off in-game, as well as the kind of frame rate boost you can expect to see across a couple of graphics cards. You can have a gander at them below.

Admittedly, the Nioh 2 video isn't quite as impressive as the Mount & Blade II one below, as for some reason Nvidia chose to show off what's possible on an RTX 3070, which, as you can see, can pretty much run the game at 60fps on max settings anyway. Sure, a near-30fps boost up to an average of 90fps is swell and all that, but seeing an RTX 2060's performance get transformed from a juddering 40fps up to a smooth 60fps like the Bannerlord video below is (to me at least) much more visually impressive, and a better demonstration of what DLSS can do at demanding resolutions.

Indeed, DLSS should be able to turn all RTX cards into 4K 60fps machines with DLSS enabled on max settings in each game, according to Nvidia's performance figures, while newer RTX 30 cards should all be able to hit at least 90fps. That's good news for those of you who have actually managed to secure one of Nvidia's recently released RTX 30 GPUs, although sadly the figures only extend to the RTX 3060 Ti, so it's not yet clear how the upcoming RTX 3060 (which launches on February 25th, that's this Thursday) will fare by comparison.

Still, I'm all for more games getting DLSS support, especially if it means that lower-end cards can start punching above their usual weight. We should hopefully start seeing support become more widespread, too, as just last week Nvidia announced a free DLSS plug-in for Unreal Engine 4. AMD are also working on a rival piece of technology to counter Nvidia's proprietary DLSS tech, called FidelityFX Super Resolution for their RX 6000 GPUs, but there's still no word on when it's getting released or how many games will support it at launch.