Nioh 2 is out now on PC, and it's still a great time

Brutally difficult action-RPG Nioh 2 has finally arrived on PC, and for this special occasion it has donned its swankiest samurai garb. Nioh 2: The Complete Edition adds all three DLCs, plenty of performance enhancements, keyboard and mouse support (among many other PC features), and most importantly, the absurd Valve Helmet.

Having played this game to death, I'd say it's a good time. Yes, it's punishing, but spend some time in the dojo and it can be extremely rewarding too.

Nioh 2 is a soulslike set in the Sengoku period in Japan. Your main aim? Slice through lots of horrible demons and attempt to survive. Manage to make it out alive? Then it's a case of assessing all the shiny loot you've hoovered up, slapping on the good stuff, and going again. The fun lies in gradually building an ultimate, demon-slaying warrior.

I've poured many, many hours into Nioh 2 on PS4 and can safely say it performs much better on PC. Of course, it looks nicer, but it's the consistent framerate which makes the biggest difference. No more FPS hitching or chugging during mad, explodey moments! Unfortunately, this means I must find something else to blame when I die. And this happens a lot, so yeah, I really need to crack on.

It's also worth mentioning that Nioh 2's gamepad support is spot on. I can plug in my PS4 controller and play just fine. Although, despite keyboard and mouse support, players have reported only seeing controller button prompts while using keyboard. That's a pretty glaring oversight, so it would be good to see it fixed ASAP.

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition also comes with every expansion. Most of this content is only accessible once you've actually beaten the game, which is a bit of a bummer. But at least you get access to two new weapons straight away: the Fists and Splitstaff. The former's all crunchy kicks and jabs, while the latter features lots of crazy twirls and spins. I'm a big fan of both.

I'm currently playing Nioh 2: The Complete Edition for review, so expect a larger quantity of words from me on it soon.

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition is available now on Steam for £50/€60/$50. If you've not played the first, that's also on Steam for £40/€50/$50.