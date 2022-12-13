If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

No, seriously, you should disable the 2K Launcher for Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Reduce stuttering, boost FPS and eliminate an annoyance in one fell swoop
James Archer avatar
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
Ghost Rider and Iron Man in a Marvel's Midnight Suns screenshot.

The strategic superheroics of Marvel’s Midnight Suns might make it a Bestest Bests winner, but tragically, it does come yoked to the dreadful 2K Launcher. A few months breaking the BioShock series on the Steam Deck, this pernicious piece of software now appears to be a major cause of Midnight Suns' stuttering issues, while seriously hobbling performance more generally.

If you're playing via Steam, I strongly suggest following the lead of the, uh, thousands of people who’ve discovered this before me by disabling the 2K Launcher entirely. I’ve just tried this out and not only did the majority of the stuttering vanish, but my average frames per second shot up by nearly 62%. 62% better performance! From nixing a launcher that serves absolutely no purpose when you’re launching from Steam anyway! Madness.

Watch on YouTube
Katharine tells Liam all about the creative card battles of Marvel's Midnight Suns.

To be precise, here are my benchmark recordings from the tutorial mission. I was running Marvel’s Midnight Suns on my personal PC, with its Core i9-10900K, RTX 3090 and 32GB of DDR4, at 2560x1440 with the Epic quality preset and all ray tracing options switched on. First, the initial, stuttery run with the 2K Launcher enabled by default:

  • Average framerate: 90fps
  • Minimum framerate: 46fps
  • Maximum framerate: 111fps
  • 1% low framerate: 20fps
  • 0.1% low framerate: 4fps

Now here’s how it ran with the 2K Launcher disabled. Note the massive average FPS boost, with higher minimums across the board:

  • Average framerate: 146fps
  • Minimum framerate: 66fps
  • Maximum framerate: 190fps
  • 1% low framerate: 69fps
  • 0.1% low framerate: 18fps

All that, with significant less jittering during superpowered card fights and even on menus? You’d need an emptier head than one of Hayden’s MCU Funko Pops to turn that down. And while forcing the 2K Launcher to sod off isn’t as easy as checking a box, it’s not difficult either. Although, as far as I can tell, it only works for Steam. I've tried some similar tinkering with Marvel's Midnight Suns on the Epic Games Launcher as well, sadly to no avail.

How to disable the 2K Launcher for Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam

Step 1: Start by right-clicking Marvel's Midnight Suns in your Steam library, selecting 'Properties', then the 'Local files' tab. Click 'Browse'.

Step 1 of how to disable the 2K Launcher for Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam: Opening the game's local files folder.

Step 2: In the Explorer window that appears, open up the 'MidnightSuns' folder, then the 'Binaries' folder, then finally the 'Win64' folder. You’ll see an .exe file named 'MidnightSuns-Win64-Shipping' – hold Shift, right-click on this file, and click 'Copy as path'.

Step 2 of how to disable the 2K Launcher for Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam: find the game's main executable and copying its path.

Step 3: Go back to the Steam Properties window and click the 'General' tab. Paste the path to that .exe into the Launch Options field; it should along the lines of "C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Marvel's Midnight Suns\MidnightSuns\Binaries\Win64\MidnightSuns-Win64-Shipping.exe", including the quote marks.

Step 3 of how to disable the 2K Launcher for Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam: paste the .exe path into the game's launch options field on Steam.

Step 4: To the end of this path text, add a space, then "%command%" (not including the quote marks). Then simply close the Properties window, and the next time you launch Marvel’s Midnight Suns, it should do so straight from this executable, skipping the 2K Launcher.

Step 4 of how to disable the 2K Launcher for Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam: add a space, then %command% to the end of the .exe path text. Exit and launch the game.

TO CONCLUDE: disable the 2K Launcher. It’s irritating and pointless and often actively harmful and it needs to go away.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch