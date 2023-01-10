"Nobody said a word about a PC version," says Final Fantasy 16 producer

During a recent Final Fantasy 14 developer livestream, the subject of Final Fantasy 16's PC port came up. "Nobody said a word about a PC version release," said Yoshi P, the producer on both FFXIV and FFXVI. "Why is it like a PC version is releasing 6 months later? Don't worry about that, buy a PS5!" he said, laughing.

We've been working under the assumption that Final Fantasy 16 would come to PC after a period of PlayStation 5 exclusivity, but in fairness, that's because that's what the Final Fantasy 16 trailers have said would happen.

The FF16 reveal trailer says that it is "PlayStation console exclusive", with an asterisk that says it is "also available on PC". That seems pretty clear.

The same trailer when uploaded on other channels, including on Square Enix's, says that it is "PlayStation 5 console exclusive" and is "not available on other platforms for a limited time after release on PS5." More recent trailers confirming Final Fantasy 16's June 22nd 2023 release date have more explicitly said that it is "not available on other platforms until 12.31.2023", or roughly six months after its PlayStation 5 release.

This all seems to explicitly or implicitly point at a PC release being on the way, even if there's no guarantee of exactly when.

In fairness, Yoshi P made his comments with a jovial tone, and wrapped them up by saying, "Sorry, I went overboard. We did our best so please look forward to it." But, well, it's untrue that "nobody said a word about a PC version", because Square Enix themselves did.

Square Enix have a good track record of bringing their games to PC. Final Fantasy VII Remake's PlayStation exclusivity expired in April 2021, for example, and arrived on PC in December that year. Hopefully FF16 does something similar just so Katharine isn't sad.