Noita's final major update has whimsical and [REDACTED] surprises

Perhaps we'll come to see these years as a golden age of destruction. Between the roguelikelike witchery of Noita and the heists of Teardown, it's a great time for games where simulated materials and physics come together for destruction that's so much more than decorative. Now, after leaving early access in October, Noita has released its final major update, and it's another big'un with more ways to destroy and be destroyed.

The giant Epilogue Update change list includes new spells, new enemies, new minibosses, new hidden areas, new hidden structures, new biome modifiers, and more. With every pixel of Noita being a simulated material which interacts with others, it's one of those games where reading patch notes can fill me with excitement and dread just imagining the possibilities. Changes include:

FEATURE: [REDACTED] might affect your reality!

[REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED]

[REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED]

[REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED]

[REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED]

[REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED]

[REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED]

[REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED]

FEATURE: New spell: Liquid to Explosion

FEATURE: A selection of 8 whimsical spells

FEATURE: A selection of 6 absurd spells

FEATURE: 5 funny modifier spells

FEATURE: New perk: Rage-fueled Levitation

BUGFIX: Fixed a rare crash, caused by explosion being too tiny

BUGFIX: Fixed a rare instance where casting a specific combination of spells could instantly kill the player

I look forward to discovering what constitutes "whimsical", then getting exploded/burned/melted/frozen/crushed/murdered by [REDACTED].

"While this is the last major update for Noita, it's not going to be the End of Everything," developers Nolla Games said. "We'll still keep an eye out for bugs and try to patch them." They also noted that modders are still modding, and we have some recommendations on that front.

To celebrate the update, Noita has a 25% discount until Tuesday the 6th of April. You can get it for £11.61/€14.24/$14.99 or thereabouts on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Itch.io. It is good.

"Noita's simulated pixels are a magic trick, but they allow its design to break the frame other modern roguelikes seem to exist within," Graham said in our Noita review.

"Noita constantly confounded my expectations. Its levels aren't levels, for example. Each biome ends with a portal that whisks you to the holy mountain - an area where you can replenish health, shop for new wands or spells, grab a perk and then begin the next area - but these different areas exist within a single continuous world. The ability to destroy every pixel means you can tunnel between them, bypass the holy mountain or entire levels altogether. In some ways, it's the ultimate homemade Worms level, the kind you might have made with friends in Deluxe Paint, where every player starts in an enclosed circle and must tunnel towards one another."

Only they end up destroying so much more than intended, possibly including themselves.