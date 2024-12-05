Northgard, Dune and Wartales devs Shiro Games reveal sci-fi MMO SpaceCraft

4X strategy and RPG stalwarts Shiro Games have announced SpaceCraft, a "massively multiplayer management and crafting adventure" set in Normandy during the Middle Ages, haha, of course not - it's set in space. They won't be winning the T.S. Eliot poetry prize with that title, but I guess it gets the job done. Here's a trailer.

And here's a little blurb:

"Explore the vast expanses of space in a custom-built starship. Gather vital resources from diverse planets throughout the universe to craft housing, production, communication, and other essential structures. Join forces with other players to form powerful trade organizations to take on challenging missions and shape a constantly evolving economy."

You can read more on the Steam page, which digs a little into the detail of mechanics like faster-than-light travel, automation and fleet combat. The game's coming to early access in 2025.

Shiro are best known for "superb RTS" Northgard, "compulsive 4X" Dune: Spice Wars and "grimy medieval fantasy RPG" Wartales, all games I would hesitantly summarise as "teetering on the edge of serious greatness". Breaking into MMO territory feels like a real gamble for them, but then again, when is making an MMO not a gamble?