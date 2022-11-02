If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nvidia add to DLSS 3 game lineup with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Multiple games are getting a DLSS 3 update this month too
Miles Morales and his pet cat take down an armoured bad guy in the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

By far the best thing about the RTX 4090 – which is otherwise a bit of a GPU boondoggle – is that is supports DLSS 3. This next-gen version of Nvidia’s DLSS upscaler not only boosts performance with render resolution trickery but also adds entirely new, AI-generated frames of its own, smoothing out visuals even further. Fewer than 40 games are confirmed to implement it so far but that number is growing, with Nvidia today announcing that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will include DLSS 3 when it launches for PC on November 18th.

And it’s not alone: DLSS 3 is being patched into several already-released games this month. These include FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch, which will be updated on November 7th, and Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, which gets DLSS 3 on the 15th. Shame there’s no patch for that punctuation tangle. Microsoft Flight Simulator is also officially adding DLSS 3 on the November 11th, though it’s already available to try in beta form.

While I don’t recommend buying the RTX 4090 at its current, petrifyingly high prices, I do think DLSS 3 could make future, cheaper RTX 40 series graphics cards much better investments. With that AI frame generation turned on, it can double or even triple FPS averages compared to performance at native resolution. Here are some 4K benchmark results I collected on the RTX 4090:

A bar chart showing average FPS performance for various games running at 4K, on the RTX 4090 and either at native resolution or with DLSS 3 and its frame generation feature.

The catch, besides currently needing a truly monstrous GPU, is that the AI-added frames are effectively visual aids only: if a game runs 60fps with frame generation off and 100fps with frame generation on, the smoothness and responsiveness of the controls will feel like it’s running at 60fps regardless. It lso adds more input lag than DLSS 2 (what Nvidia are now umbrella-naming previous versions like DLSS 2.2 and 2.4), though Nvidia Reflex can cut this back down, and will always be implemented in games with DLSS 3 support as a rule.

Ultimately it’s a feature worth trying, at the very least, and I’m looking forward to see how it will help future RTX cards (like the RTX 4080 or, say, a potential RTX 4060). Nvidia getting big names on board, indeed like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, suggests it has good chances of widespread adoption by game devs too.

If you are wealthy or just enthusiastic enough to own an RTX 4090, then these are the currently playable games with DLSS 3 right now. I'm also keeping track of games with upcoming support over here.

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Bright Memory: Infinite
  • F1 22
  • Justice
  • Loopmancer
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Super People

