If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The rest of Nvidia's RTX 30 GPUs are getting an anti-cryptomining refresh

LHR versions of the RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 are coming
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Hardware Editor
Published on
A photo of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card next to the RTX 3070 Founders Edition

As the great graphics card shortage continues, Nvidia have announced new steps to try and get more GPUs into the hands of gamers. Following on from their decision to reduce the hash rate of the RTX 3060 in February, Nvidia will now be doing the same with all newly manufactured RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 cards to make them less desirable for crytpocurrency miners.

The new "Lite Hash Rate", or LHR, models of their RTX 30 series will start shipping in late May, according to a new blog post from Nvidia. Graphics card manufacturers will also be labeling these new cards as "Lite Hash Rate" or "LHR" on their box and retail product listings online to help make it clear which version you're actually buying.

The hash rate is what miners use to measure the speed of any cryptocurrency mining device, so reducing this figure will make these GPUs a lot less efficient when it comes to doing the actual mining. This reduction in hash rate only applies to newly manufactured versions of these cards, though, so any RTX 30 cards already out in the wild will still have a full-fat hash rate.

"We believe this additional step will get more GeForce cards at better prices into the hands of gamers everywhere," Nvidia's vice president of global GeForce marketing Matt Wuebbling said.

It's definitely a welcome step in the right direction, but whether these new LHR models will actually alleviate the current graphics card shortage remains to be seen. It certainly didn't stop the RTX 3060 from selling out in minutes when it launched back in February, and Nvidia themselves aren't expecting things to return to normal until 2022 at the very earliest. That's potentially another seven months of price hikes and stock shortages for some of today's best graphics cards, which will be small comfort to anyone who was hoping to upgrade their PC this year.

Tagged With

About the Author

Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch