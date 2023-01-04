If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti officially announced, will "max out" 1440p monitors

Out tomorrow, January 5th, for £799 / $799
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on
Lots of graphics cards laid out in black and white, showing off several Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPUs

Annual tech bonanza CES is underway over in Las Vegas this week, and Nvidia have used the occasion to announce the latest graphics card in their RTX 40 series family, the RTX 4070 Ti. Out tomorrow, January 5th, at a starting price of £799 / $799, Nvidia say it's faster than their previous flagship, the RTX 3090 Ti, and will "max out" 1440p monitors.

Watch on YouTube

In terms of specs, you're looking at 12GB of GDDR6X memory, a boost clock speed of 2.61GHz, 7680 CUDA cores, as well as DLSS 3 support. Its power usage also sits at 285W, but Nvidia recommend you pair it with a 700W PSU.

Of course, if you've been following the drama over Nvidia's cancelled 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card, those specs will all look intimately familiar - and that's because they are. They're exactly the same as that cancelled RTX 4080 variant, suggesting that Nvidia have indeed just rebadged the "unlaunched" GPU as the RTX 4070 Ti.

To briefly recap said drama, the 12GB RTX 4080 was originally meant to launch alongside its 16GB sibling, the RTX 4080 proper, on November 16th last year. But Nvidia ended up cancelling the card about a month before it was meant to release, citing that "it's not named right" and that "having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing", so in the bin it went. Or so we thought. Instead, it's seemingly now resurfaced as the RTX 4070 Ti, which is more or less what hardware editor James expected they'd do at the end of last year.

The main upshot of this slightly protracted renaming process is that the resulting RTX 4070 Ti is now quite a bit cheaper than what it was going to be originally, with partner cards starting at £799 / $799. Don't get me wrong, that's still a sizable chunk of change, but it is at least a smidge better than the 12GB RTX 4080's proposed launch price of £949 / $899 (which is a particularly good turn out for us folks in the UK, I might add).

Hardware ed James will no doubt be putting the RTX 4070 Ti through its paces very soon, so you'll be able to see whether it's worth the money in the coming weeks. If you don't want to wait for benchmarks to drop, though, you'll (hopefully) be able to start putting orders in for RTX 4070 Ti cards tomorrow, January 5th.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch