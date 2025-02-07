The RTX 5080 is here, but you should probably just buy this RTX 4080 Super gaming PC instead

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is out! Kind of. In theory. If you can find one. But here’s the thing: it's basically just an expensive RTX 4080 Super in disguise (in my opinion). Performance is near-identical, stock is non-existent, and unless you’re willing to shell out over $2,500 for a prebuilt system, good luck getting one.

So, what’s the smarter move? Well, how about an RTX 4080 Super instead? Similar performance, actual availability, and—oh look—there’s a prebuilt HP Omen 35L gaming PC with an RTX 4080 Super for $1,839.99 after applying the DUO20 coupon. That's around $800-$1000 less than most RTX 5080 systems, and you don’t have to fight scalpers for it either. Just select "Graphics Card - RTX 4080 Super (+$600)" to secure the correct setup at a discount.

This rig will demolish anything at 4K with ray tracing, and if you use Nvidia’s DLSS wizardry, you’ll squeeze even more frames out of it. The RTX 4080 Super itself is only about 5-10% faster than the standard 4080, which means it’s also just 5-10% slower than the RTX 5080. You’re basically getting the same high-end performance without the high-end hassle.

Otherwise, for an extra ~$400, you can step up to a Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD with the upgraded HP Omen 35L config for $2264 (again, DUO20 applies). Or, if you want an absolute behemoth, the HP Omen 45L with a Core i7-14700K is also discounted to $2,299.99—though sadly, the coupon doesn’t work on this one.

In conclusion, unless you enjoy stress-shopping, the RTX 5080 just might not be worth the wait. You’re getting the same performance with the RTX 4080 Super, and deals like this make it an even better buy. Save money, game at 4K, and don’t let the GPU FOMO get to you.

