Get Outriders for free when you buy an Nvidia RTX laptop

Nvidia have announced a new free game bundle for their RTX gaming laptops. It's only going to be around for a short period of time, but until April 15th anyone who buys a qualifying RTX laptop from a participating retailer will also bag themselves a free Steam copy of Outriders, People Can Fly and Square Enix's new upcoming third-person looter shooter. It's not just RTX 30 laptops that qualify for the bundle, either, as older RTX 20 series laptops will be eligible as well.

Outriders, in case you've forgotten, is one of a handful of games getting support for Nvidia's performance-boosting DLSS tech over the coming months, hence why it's being bundled in with RTX-powered gaming laptops. In the UK, it looks like we'll have plenty of choice over where we'll be able to buy a qualifying laptop, too, as Ebuyer, Overclockers UK, PC Specialist, Scan, Cyberpower, CCL and Box are all listed as participating retailers over on Nvidia's website.

The same goes for the US, too, as Amazon US, BH Photo, Best Buy, Newegg and more are all taking part in the offer as well.

I haven't had a chance to play Outriders just yet, but Ed and vid bud Colm have been getting stuck in with the demo recently and they've having a great old time so far, so fingers crossed the final version will live up to expectations when it launches in full on April 1st.

Outriders isn't the only DLSS game coming out over the next few weeks either. Hot off the heels of Nvidia adding a DLSS plug-in for Unreal Engine last month, CyberPunch Studios and Headup Games will be adding DLSS to their upcoming narrative-driven horror short The Fabled Woods (which is also getting full ray tracing support, too), and Nightdive Studios will be adding it to their upcoming System Shock remake as well, which is due out in the summer (although you can try its DLSS-enabled demo right now if you fancy giving it a go). Finally, Crysis Remastered is also getting proper DLSS support, too.