NZXT's excellent H1 v2 small form factor case is 50% off at Best Buy

The NZXT H1 is a brilliant small form factor PC case that vaguely resembles the Xbox Series X, a portrait orientation design that minimises its footprint. This case originally retailed for $400, but today it's available for $200 from Best Buy. That's an excellent deal for a well-reviewed SFF PC case that also includes a 140mm AiO, a 92mm fan, a PCIe 4.0 riser cable and a 750W SFX power supply.

The NZXT H1 is available in two versions, and this appears to be the V2 model. That means it comes with a higher wattage power supply (750W vs 650W), an extra fan and slightly larger dimensions to allow for bigger graphics cards to be fitted.

It's this version that I built a computer in last year, and I found it quite straightforward. The front glass and rear mesh panels pop off with a tug, then the remaining bodywork (including the two mesh side panels and the top) slides up and off the chassis. This allows easy access to all components.

As the PSU and AiO are pre-installed for you, most of the more fiddly cables are already in position - so you just need to prepare your Mini ITX motherboard with your RAM, NVMe storage and CPU, then you can plop it into position, screw on the AiO cooler (with pre-applied thermal paste) and plug in a few items like the power button, front I/O and motherboard/CPU power inputs. From there, you need to attach the riser cable into your motherboard, slot your graphics card into the riser and secure it with some screws.

In terms of compatibility, GPUs up to 324mm long and 58mm thick are supported, while memory can be up to 46mm tall - so you can fit in quite substantial graphics cards but something truly giant like the triple-slot RTX 4090 Founders Edition is slightly too thick.

In any case, it's a nice case to build in that looks nice when finished and doesn't do too badly in thermals either, so if you're considering a SFF PC build I'd say this is a solid starting point at $200!