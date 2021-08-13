If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

OCO is rapidly filling the Holedown-shaped void in my life

Round and round it goes
Katharine Castle
Mobile puzzle hit OCO arrived on PC yesterday, and let me tell you, it is hypnotic. As you guide a small square around rotating, circular stages, the aim is to collect all the other little squares in the stage in as few mouse clicks and quickest time possible. Its procedurally generated soundtrack reacts to every move you make, and the bright, minimalist visuals are absolutely mesmerizing as they go round and round and round and round... It's a great game to groove and zone out with, and I think I can confidently say that it is absolutely filling the Holedown-shaped hole in my life right now.

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

