OCO is rapidly filling the Holedown-shaped void in my life

Mobile puzzle hit OCO arrived on PC yesterday, and let me tell you, it is hypnotic. As you guide a small square around rotating, circular stages, the aim is to collect all the other little squares in the stage in as few mouse clicks and quickest time possible. Its procedurally generated soundtrack reacts to every move you make, and the bright, minimalist visuals are absolutely mesmerizing as they go round and round and round and round... It's a great game to groove and zone out with, and I think I can confidently say that it is absolutely filling the Holedown-shaped hole in my life right now.