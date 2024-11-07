Offensively good-looking Sims challenger Inzoi hits early access in March 2025

Life simulation game Inzoi will launch on PC via Steam early access on 28th March 2025, publishers Krafton have announced. Billed as a potential Sims 4 usurper, and equipped with syrupy Unreal Engine 5 visuals, it was originally slated for launch this year.

The developers released a free character editor of the game in August. Graham was somewhat taken by it, though he was more taken by the prospect of driveable cars, an editable city, and planned mod support at launch. As for me, I quite like the bustling downtown areas and ferris wheels visible on the Steam page.

Posting on Discord (via Gematsu), producer and director Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim justified the delay with hokey reference to human biology. "It is said that among primates, raising a human child to adulthood takes the longest time because humans must be prepared to endure and adapt to their ever-changing surroundings," he wrote. "The extra love and care that is required to properly nurture a child is how I see our journey with inZOI - a game that we will be nurturing together from its Early Access birth."

I wonder if clinical physicians ever tell anxious new parents not to worry about kids being slow learners because after all, it is said that among video games, raising an early access project to 1.0 status takes the longest time because developers must be prepared to endure and adapt to their ever-changing surroundings. And really, when you think about it, the extra love and care that is required to properly nurture an early access game is how you should see your journey with little Timmy here, who has just shoved an entire Barbie doll up his nose.

"This change in our release date represents our dedication to giving inZOI a stronger foundation, so we can embark on this journey together in the best way possible," Kim went on. "Until the release date, we'll continue to improve areas that need attention, striving to create a game that truly captures the essence of life simulation. Our goal is to deliver an experience fans can enjoy for years to come."

Well, can't make fun of that part, I guess. And I do wish Inzoi the best of luck taking on the Sims, nowadays a Sims Universe - hopefully, it'll fare better than Paradox's Life By You. Though I have to say, I find it rather creepy that every Inzoi character I've seen looks like a catwalk model.