OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome have been de-listed from Steam and nobody knows why

Friendly skateboarding game OlliOlli World and its rollerskating gun friend Rollerdrome have been delisted on Steam for unknown reasons. If you go to the store page for OlliOlli World, you'll currently see the classic delisted message: "Notice: OlliOlli World is no longer available on the Steam store." The same thing appears on the Rollerdrome page. No, we're not sure why.

Buckle up, there are layers of ownership here. The skating games were developed by Roll7 and published under Private Division. But Roll7 were shut down last year by uber-owner Take-Two Interactive, who reportedly sold Private Division to Haveli Investments, an equity firm from Austin in the US. Haveli are reportedly funding the new venture from staff who quit Annapurna Interactive last year, though the new company does not yet have a name.

Bloomberg reported (paywalled) that this new company would "inherit the games and franchises of Private Division". That presumably includes the works of Roll7 published by Private Division, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome. It seems plausible that Take-Two pressed a big 'off' switch for those games on Steam, now they don't own them and can't profit from them, before the new Haveli-ex-Annapurna venture could take control of the Steam pages.

The previous games in the OlliOlli series are still available - they were published under Devlolver Digital. And it's possible the missing games will be relisted once the dust settles. It would be a shame otherwise, considering OlliOlli World was so good it gave me blisters. And Rollerdrome was a similar blast of adrenaline.