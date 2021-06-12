OlliOlli World looks rad nasty in a new trailer, duuude

As much as Brendy shouted how great OlliOlli is and as much as I trust him on virtual skateboarding (not on real skateboarding, not after he broke his collarbone), I never really put time into it. The look just didn't grab me. Yeah, I know, okay, but don't pretend part of your interest in skating isn't how cool it looks. So hooray that the upcoming third game in the series, OlliOlli World, looks totally wikkid sick, rad nasty, and other such terms skaters don't actually say. Nice. It looks really nice. Check out the new trailer below.

Yeah, that's pretty. Very into it. And beneath the veneer, it still looks like the sort of high-speed, rail-grinding, ollie-popping, air-grabbing, point-scoring wheeled platforming that Brendy raved about.

He declared them "the best skateboarding games since Tony Hawk's Pro Skater kickflipped itself to death" and regaled us with tales of his quest to become the 43rd best OlliOlli 2 player (on PlayStation).

This time, I will actually listen and hop on to pop off. In the game. Jesus, that collarbone.

OlliOlli World is coming to Steam this winter. It'll also be on Switch, PlayStations, and Xboxes. Roll7 are making this one too, this time with publishing support from Take-Two's Private Division.

In other sk8ing news, Skatebird picked up a release date last night. It's coming August 12th and yes, is exactly what it sounds like.

