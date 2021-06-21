Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game™ launches today

Here it is folks: the Sonic game you've all been waiting for. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game™ is finally launching today. OGT2020 - TOVG™ has been out in Japan since 2019 and hey, it's having a worldwide launch today. The official Olympic party game has 18 different feats of sporting and athletics for Sonic to crush his human competition in. There are tons of other outfits but honestly, you're going to be Sonic, right? Sega want you to be Sonic and so do I.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 includes tennis, table tennis, 100 meter hurdles, basketball, boxing, and more. You can just complete locally against your pals if you like or in global leaderboards, which is in fact the entire point of the Olympics right? Oh, and there's also a story about Sonic saving Tokyo—and the Olympics—from Dr. Eggman. Sure, why not?

Here's the trailer with all that sporting, featuring human athletes just trying to do their best next to folks dressed as astronauts and such.

"Prepare to unleash the competitor within as you create your athlete, customize their skills and pick the perfect costume," Sega say. "Why settle for standard sportswear when you can take centre stage as a pirate, astronaut or cowboy?"

Or Sonic, obviously.

By my made up calculations, this may be the game with the slowest possible Sonic yon Hedgehog. Sure, Olympic athletes are fast. How fast could they really be when wearing a mascot costume though? Not as fast as the fictional blue dude, I'll bet. I would very much like to see a 100 meter hurdle race populated entire by Sonic mascots though.

OGT2020 - TOVG™ launches today over on Steam. You can also find it on Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and the Xbox boxes.