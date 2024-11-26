Omens Of Destruction brings hot gnoblar on gnoblar action to Total War: Warhammer 3

Here are some orc names I quite like. Haters will tell you these “aren’t real orcs”, but those fools are forever trapped in a stifling prison forged from the failures of their own imaginations. Suck it, haters:

Ironspoon Rumpgouger

Football Groinsmasha

Krumpstopher Waagghken

Korl Morx

An orc that even these despicable haters are forced to admit is real, however, is Gorbad Ironclaw. If you look very carefully, you may spot him below, in the new trailer for Omens Of Destruction - the next expansion for strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3. We've got a release date, too: 12th December.

The folks at Creative Assembly sent me a document, and in that document is some information about what’s to come in both Omens Of Destruction and the accompanying free update. If I were so inclined, I could write this information out in a natural, conversational tone, interspersed with my own commentary. As I’m sure many of you are aware, however, that commentary would mostly just be me going “wow! Neat!”. Instead, here’s the free-range information, uncorked and unbesmirched by the flaky preservatives of opinion.

SKULLTAKER, THE HERO SLAYER (KHORNE) Cloak of Skulls: Skulltaker must seek-out and defeat powerful enemy lords across the heroic pantheon of the Warhammer World. With each skull added to his cloak, powerful new abilities and traits can be earned and upgraded. A force of daemonic destruction, Skulltaker excels at hunting down and duelling enemy lords before cleaving through ranks of troops with his two-handed Slayer Sword. His Cloak of Skulls passive ability grants increasing spell resistance and ward saves the more he kills. New units from the Blood God’s domain enter the fray, including two legendary heroes; Skarr Bloodwrath and Skyla Anfingrimm, followed by a host of acolytes including the Bloodspeaker, Slaughterbrute, Bloodbeasts, Wrathmongers, Skullreapers, and Khorngors. GORBAD IRONCLAW, THE BRUTAL UNIFIER (ORCS) Da’ Plan: A tenacious tactician (for an Orc), Gorbad must experiment with unique battle strategies for his armies to employ, granting a deadly of exotic battle bonuses and army compositions that can overcome any challengers. Riding into battle atop his fierce Warboar, Gnarla, Gorbad penetrates the enemy lines with devastating charges before engaging in close combat with his mighty axe, Morglor ‘the Mangler’. His ‘Da Great Leader’ ability which activates when troops are in his vicinity, granting increased melee attack and defence. New units joining Gorbad’s Waaagh! include the legendary hero Snagla Grobspit accompanied by warriors such as the Savage Orc Great Shaman, Night Goblin Big Boss, Black Orc (Axe & Shield), Mangler Squiqs, Colossal Squig, Arachnarok (Flinger), and Bolt Throwa. GOLGFAG MANEATER (OGRE KINGDOMS) Mercenary Contracts: Ever keen to lace his pocket with gold, Golgfag helps clients throughout the Warhammer World settle their warring disputes by taking on all wars they’re involved in and conducting hostile actions against their enemies for handsome reward. An anti-infantry blender, Golgfag tears through hordes of infantry with the aid of barbaric weaponry. His globe-trotting nature also gives him access to a variety of exotic abilities such as Dead Eye which allows him to take a powerful shot from his pistol causing huge damage New units joining Golgfag’s mercenary brigade include the Legendary Hero Bragg the Gutsman as well as the Ogre Paymaster, Bruiser, Golgfag’s Maneaters, Pigback Riders, Blood Vultures, Yhetees and Thundertusks.

The good word of Korl Morx has failed to reach Creative Assembly, however, so you will have to pay for all this stuff (please don’t tell me “that’s not how communism works” I just wanted to write ‘Korl Morx’ again). If you don’t feel like spending any money, though, there are some free goodies, too. These’ll include the series 100th Legendary Lord, Khorne champion Arbaal The Undefeated, who’s defeat trait I’d look forward to reading if there wasn’t already twelve other characters with some version of ‘the undefeated’ in their names. You’ll also get faction updates for Ogres, Khorne, and - my boys and yours - the greenskins.

Wow! Looks neat! I especially liked the part where I get some more Total War: Warhammer to play with. Easily my favourite part!