Omnissiah be praised, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's system requirements are here

In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only War, unless you don't have a 64-bit PC with an Intel Core i5-8600K equivalent and at least eight gigs of RAM, in which case you'll have to, I don't know, live in everlasting peace, or something. I'm pretty sure not having eight gigs of RAM is heretical, but never fear, you can probably compensate by taking a leaf from the God-Emperor's book and arrange for a host of dying psykers to pour their brain energy into your motherboard.

All of which is to say that Focus Home have released the system requirements for huge-shouldered action game Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Find them proudly emblazoned across the header image above, and written out for easier copy-pasting in the blockquote, below.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel Core i5-8600K Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: 6 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 580 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space Additional Notes: 30 FPS in 1920x1080 with "Low" preset. SSD required. Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-12700 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: 8 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space Additional Notes: 60 FPS in 1920x1080 with the "Ultra" preset. SSD required.

To my non-hardware-editor eye, these don’t seem that terrifying, but bear in mind that these are the requirements for running the game at 1080p. I suspect higher resolutions on Ultra are going to take a toll. Best round up a few extra psykers, just to be safe.

Space Marine 2 will release on September 9th, and I think it's fair to say we're looking forward to it. To lapse into the accursed lingo of scoring, the 2011 original felt like a 7/10 action game with a 9/10 action game trapped inside it, revving a chainsword. The sequel features a new campaign starring Ultramarine stalwart Lieutenant Titus plus a squishy rogue's gallery of greenskins, Tyranids and Chaos Marines. It also boasts co-op and competitive multiplayer, though sadly it doesn't look like there will be any interspecies PvP.

This latter omission is, of course, a test of your loyalty to the Imperium, the most important "system requirement" of all. A true servant of the God-Emperor would not blanch at being unable to play a Tyranid. Speaking of traitors, a WIP but apparently complete and fully playable version of the game leaked online last month. I dare say there's footage in the wilds if you fancy spoiling it for yourself.