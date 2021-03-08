One of Corsair's best mechanical keyboards is £50 off today

The K70 RGB MK.2 gaming keyboard is one of Corsair's best and most popular mechanical gaming keyboards, and the Cherry MX Red model is currently £50 off over at Amazon UK. Normally £150, this keyboard is now down to £100 at the moment, which is the cheapest this particular model has ever been, according to my Amazon price tracker.

I reviewed the Lux RGB model of the K70 a couple of years ago and found it to be a well-made keyboard with a great set of features, even if I wasn't such a fan of the Cherry Silent MX switches that came with my particular review sample. Happily, the MK.2 model still comes with the same great aluminium chassis as the Lux model, as well as a wrist rest and USB passthrough so you can plug your mouse into it, or indeed any other USB peripheral. Its Cherry MX Red switches, meanwhile, means the keys have a clean, straight up and down feel to them, and they're generally considered the best type of mechanical switch for playing games with.

At its new price of £100, the Cherry MX Red model of the K70 RGB MK.2 is currently quite a bit cheaper than any of the other K70 versions right now. The very loud and clacky Cherry MX Blue model is the next cheapest at £142, while the quieter Silent model is a bit more at £145. The tactile Brown version is still at £150, meanwhile, and the super fast Speed version is actually a bit more expensive at £160.

Of course, £100 is still a hefty chunk of change for a gaming keyboard, but as you may have seen from our list of the best gaming keyboards around right now, this is actually at the cheaper end of what's available. Indeed, even our much beloved Fnatic miniStreak goes for £100 these days, which isn't even full-sized. Instead, it's a compact tenkeyless model, which means it doesn't come with a number pad. The full-sized Streak, meanwhile, goes for around £120 at the moment - if you can find it in stock, that is, as several places have sold out recently.

As such, this is a pretty decent saving as mechanical gaming keyboards go, and is well worth snapping up if you're in the market for a new one or fancy upgrading from an old membrane keyboard.