One of my favourite wireless gaming mice is £60 / $60 off in the early Black Friday sales

I’ve always liked the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro mouse, a lightweight wireless version of the equally comfortable and responsive Basilisk V3. Yet it’s usually been just a few tenners too expensive for me to say "You, RPS reader, buy this", and since telling people what to buy is around 40% of this job, well, that just leaves a peripheral-shaped hole in my heart.

Or rather, it did, because Black Friday week is here and the Basilisk V3 Pro is down from £160 / $160 to a far more reasonable £100 / $100. That’s still premium rat money, to be sure, but considering how well-sculpted and nimble it feels, it’s ultimately a sound investment. Cracking scroll wheel, too.

UK deals:

US deals:

Also on sale is the Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed, which is a kind of cheaper, stripped-down cousin of the Basilisk V3 Pro, keeping its shape and most of its button layout while shedding luxuries like the 30K sensor and RGB lighting. Fair warning that I haven’t used this one, though it might be up your alley if you want a proper ergonomic wireless mouse for less than half the price of the V3 Pro. That’s £46 / $49, to be exact, down from £70 / $70.